UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of STORE Capital worth $35,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.