UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

