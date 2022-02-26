UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Cboe Global Markets worth $34,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.