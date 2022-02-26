UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 80.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

