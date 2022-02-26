UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 80.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
