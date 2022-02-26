UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 75260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Specifically, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

