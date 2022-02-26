Ultra Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $346.25 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,194.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.24 or 0.00794091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00216597 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

