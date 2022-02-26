Ultrapar Participações S.A. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of UGP opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.