Unibright Price Hits $0.73 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $110.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unibright has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

