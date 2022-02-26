Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $562.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $61,842.44 and approximately $562.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

