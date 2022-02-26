Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $60,460.41 and $511.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

