Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $13,123.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

