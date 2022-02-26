Unido EP Market Capitalization Tops $3.25 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $151,679.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

