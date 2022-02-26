Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.