Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.