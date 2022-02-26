Unistake Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $32,048.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

