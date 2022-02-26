United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2,824.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of United Community Banks worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

