United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

United Insurance stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109 in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

