United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Microelectronics by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Microelectronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,620 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

