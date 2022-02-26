United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of United Rentals worth $42,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.20 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

