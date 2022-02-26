United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

United States Steel stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.