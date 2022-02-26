United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.