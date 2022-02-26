United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.
Shares of UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
