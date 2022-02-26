United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

