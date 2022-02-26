Uniti Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

