Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Uniti Group worth $36,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

