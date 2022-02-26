Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

UNTY opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,291 shares of company stock worth $467,155 over the last 90 days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

