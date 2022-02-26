USDJ (USDJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.69 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

