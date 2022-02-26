UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UserTesting.

USER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615 in the last 90 days.

Shares of USER stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 487,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

