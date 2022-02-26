Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,562,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,029,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,765,000.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 127,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $5,913,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,296,883 shares of company stock valued at $119,674,130 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

WRBY stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.02. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

