Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

Shares of MKTX opened at $379.32 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

