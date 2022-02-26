Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

