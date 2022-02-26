Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $641.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $646.80 and its 200-day moving average is $723.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

