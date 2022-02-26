Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Repligen were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $192.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

