Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.24. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

