Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.07 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

