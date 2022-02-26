Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $449.39 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $313.92 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

