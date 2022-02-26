Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

