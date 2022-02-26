Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

