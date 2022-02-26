Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.13 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

