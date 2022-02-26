Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

