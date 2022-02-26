Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 9,816 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

