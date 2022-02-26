Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entegris were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $2,842,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.07. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

