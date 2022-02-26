Utah Retirement Systems Sells 151 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Markel were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,255.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,077.41 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

