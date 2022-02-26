Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,600 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $140.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

