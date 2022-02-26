Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Textron were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

