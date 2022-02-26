Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,300 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetApp were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

