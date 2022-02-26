Utah Retirement Systems Sells 465 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

TFX opened at $343.01 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.37 and a 200-day moving average of $346.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

