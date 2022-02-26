Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

