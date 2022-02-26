Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.77

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.77 and traded as low as $65.98. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 21,248,041 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.