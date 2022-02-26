UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

