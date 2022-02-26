Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $266.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $249.12 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.